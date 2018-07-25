Mammoet gives Blyth added lift

Mammoet has deployed a LR1600 crawler crane at the port of Blyth in north-east England to provide heavy lift operations for offshore energy markets.

The crane, which is deployed at the port’s south harbour, increases the terminal's heavy lift capability to 600 tonnes from 120 tonnes previously.

“Our customers will now benefit from a highly flexible and cost effective on site heavy lift solution whilst also being able to tap into the market leading expertise provided by Mammoet.”

Mammoet UK managing director Matthew Gent said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Port of Blyth on a more permanent basis.

“We understand the Port of Blyth plays a vital role as the region’s international gateway and we look forward to working together with them and their customers to deliver not only capacity, but maximum efficiencies to ensure safe and swift turnarounds.”

Image: Port of Blyth