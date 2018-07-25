Cape Sharp dishes second helping

Cape Sharp Tidal has deployed a second 2MW OpenHydro turbine at Nova Scotia’s Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy (FORCE) test site in the Minas Passage, Canada.

The turbine was grid-connected on 24 July and is currently undergoing initial commissioning, with operational and environmental monitoring device testing being conducted by OpenHydro.

Cape Sharp Tidal is a joint venture between OpenHydro, a Naval Energies company, and Canadian energy company Emera.

The JV's first demonstration turbine was deployed and grid-connected in November 2016 and recovered in June last year.

Cape Sharp Tidal director Alisdair McLean said: “This exciting achievement can be credited to the hard work and dedication of our team.

“This is the second in-stream tidal turbine we’ve deployed at the FORCE site. We’re proud that we’re still the only developer to realise such important accomplishments in the Minas Passage, and we’re looking forward to continued progress.”

