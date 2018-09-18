Germans set up shop in China

Consultancy Deutsche WindGuard has set up a subsidiary in China to help grow the company's business in the country and Asia.

The local company will be known as Deutsche WindGuard (Beijing) Technology and will be led by managing director Wang Yang.

Yang has previously worked for Indian manufacturer Suzlon and AVIC Heavy

Machinery in an 18-year career in the Chinese wind market, Deutsche WindGuard said.

Deutsche WindGuard managing director Gerhard Gerdes said: “After completing the first projects in China in the early 2000s, we have been more and more active on the market since 2015.

“Opening up a Chinese company was the next logical step to further strengthen our position on this promising market.”

Yang said: “Our company here in Beijing will be the central contact point for our Chinese and Asian customers. We are also working on setting up a small expert team.

“I am looking forward to contribute my experience to the further expansion of the WindGuard universe to new international markets.”