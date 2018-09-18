Vestas furnishes IKEA upgrade

PowerPlus programme to be implemented across turbine fleet totalling 316MW

Vestas turbines owned by IKEA Group totalling 316MW are to receive upgrades from the Danish manufacturer to boost output.

Deployment of the PowerPlus programme will increase energy production by an average of 1.5% or 13.5 gigawatt-hours a year, Vestas said.

PowerPlus increases efficiency through site-specific optimisation of operational parameters, using software algorithms or enhanced aerodynamic performance, it added.

Swedish company IKEA owns wind assets with Vestas turbines in France, Poland, Sweden and the US.

Turbines to be upgraded include V80, V90 and V100 2MW models, V90 and V112 3MW machines and V112 3.3MW units.

IKEA plans to produce as much renewable energy as it consumes by 2020.

IKEA Group financial asset management head Krister Mattsson said: “It is great that we can extend the cooperation with Vestas and optimise the performance of the wind farms.

“We value long term relationships with our partners as we want to work together to improve and develop quality of operation and maintenance services.”

Vestas head of fleet optimisation Mariel Alexandra Garrido Urena said: “We are thrilled to upgrade IKEA Group’s existing energy assets and support them in reaching their target of powering their production and consumption with renewable energy.

“We continue to innovate and develop solutions that can increase energy production, which also means that already operating turbines can be upgraded to yield even more energy.

“In this case, we have improved the existing business case through a global deal, where we upgrade six different turbine types, once again emphasising the flexibility of our offerings.”