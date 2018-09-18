Scotrenewables wraps EMEC tests

Scotrenewables has started work to remove its 2MW floating tidal device installed at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) off Orkney.

The withdrawal of the SR2000 unit from service at EMEC follows a testing period during which it generated in excess of 3 gigawatt-hours in the past 12 months.

The Kirkwall company said it would concentrate its resources on the build and installation phase of its next-generation device, the SR2-2000, which is due to be completed next year.

The 2MW machine is scheduled to be installed at EMEC’s grid-connected Fall of Warness site in early 2020.

Scotrenewables chief executive Andrew Scott said: “The last 12 months have provided unrivalled validation of our engineering and, more importantly, our low cost, low risk solution for tidal stream energy.

“Our priority now is to ensure we build on this success with the delivery of our next generation turbine, which is supported by EU Horizon 2020 funding under the FloTEC project.”

The company is discussions with a number of interested parties on the potential to re-deploy the SR2000 turbine at a non-UK site, he added.