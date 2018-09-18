Enel charges German battery

Work starts to boost capacity at Cremzow storage facility by 20MW

Enel Green Power has started work to expand the Cremzow energy storage facility in Germany by 20MW to 22MW.

The plant is located in Brandenburg and is 90% owned by Enel Green Power with German outfit Enertrag holding the remaining 10%.

Swiss energy storage specialist Leclanche is the engineering, procurement and construction contractor on the expansion.

Leclanche will deal with battery and conversion system integration and energy management software. Construction is expected to be completed by December.

Once completed, the plant will provide frequency regulation services to the German grid and will be integrated with Enertrag’s wind farms.

Enel Green Power chief executive Antonio Cammisecra said: “Energy storage is playing an increasingly important role to ensure grid stability and paves the way for a widespread diffusion of renewables around the world, facilitating their integration into electrical grids.”