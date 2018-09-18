Buss reaches Merkur terminus

Buss Offshore Solutions and the Orange Blue Terminal in Eemshaven have completed work for the 396MW Merkur offshore wind in the German North Sea following the end of turbine installation last week.

Buss started project planning and management of logistics hub services for the wind farm last October.

It had responsibility for planning and coordination of all services before and at the terminal, as well as the engineering of a tower foundation.

The foundation was specifically designed for the job and made it possible to pre-assemble eight complete towers at the terminal.

Orange Blue Terminal was in charge of preparing the terminal areas, transporting 462 subcomponents, assisting with pre-assembly of the components and towers on site, and engineering the tower foundation.

Buss Offshore Solutions chief executive Martin Schulz said: “We were pleased about the cooperation with our customer GE Renewable Energy in this project.

“Thanks to the constructive and continuous interchange, we were able to actively support GE Renewable Energy on its first offshore project in the German North Sea.”