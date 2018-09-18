Enel fires start gun in Mexico

Enel Green Power Mexico has started construction of the 100MW Amistad 2 wind farm in Mexico.

The $115m project is located at Ciudad de Acuna in the northern state of Coahuila and is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2020.

It is expected to generate 350 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year that will be sold to the Mexican Centre for Energy Control’s Camara de Compensacion under a 15-year deal.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “The start of construction of the Amistad 2 wind farm is further proof of the long-term commitment and success of our operations in Mexico and an important milestone that strengthens our leadership in the renewable energy sector in the country.

“With this new plant we are able to further fuel sustainable growth in Mexico’s high-potential energy market through Coahuila’s wealth of renewable resources.”

Enel won the right to develop the project in Mexico's third auction in November 2017.

The company was also awarded the rights to the 100MW Amistad 3, and 149MW Amistad 4 wind farms in the same tender.