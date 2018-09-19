Senvion extends Oz service run

Maintenance contract for 131MW Mt Mercer wind farm will now last until 2035

Senvion Australia has secured a 15-year extension to the service contract for Meridian Energy's 131MW Mt Mercer wind farm in the state of Victoria.

Mt Mercer features 64 Senvion MM92 turbines, with the extension seeing the German manufacturer providing maintenance services to the wind farm until 2035.

Senvion has set up a local service centre to carry out the maintenance work at the project.

Senvion Australia head of service Jason Beer said: “Around Australia, our service teams work around the clock to ensure that the wind farms we maintain are in peak condition in order to maximise generation for our customers.

“The extended service contract with Meridian Energy is great news for our business, and a strong endorsement of the performance of our local team. We are very proud to extend our working relationship with Meridian.”

Meridian Energy Australia chief executive Ed McManus said: “Safety and excellence are key success factors for our renewable energy assets in Australia. Senvion's professional and established service team has done a great job at the Mt Mercer wind farm and we are pleased to continue working with them.”