Dublin designs on offshore blueprint

Dublin has published a draft report on a new national marine framework as a first step in establishing a long-term planning regime that will include provisions for offshore renewables.

The baseline report sets out the context in which a marine spatial plan - Ireland’s first - is being developed and helps to identify the key issues offshore consenting will need to address.

Renewables will be “critical” to meeting the country’s 2030 targets, the baseline report says. So far, the 30MW Arklow Bank off County Wicklow (pictured) is the only offshore wind project operational in Irish waters.

“The long term vision is to transform our fossil fuel-based energy sector into a clean, low carbon system. Offshore renewable energy has a key role in that transformation.

“However, a key objective will be to ensure an inclusive process of engagement and consensus building across society and with local communities.”

Feedback is being sought on the report, which identifies the need for action in a number of areas, including a new foreshore licencing act and investment in transmission to serve offshore renewables.

A series of stakeholder events are being held across Ireland in October.

The baseline report will feed into a first national marine planning framework, which is due to be published in mid-2019.