DNV GL adds control in India

New centre in Bengaluru will work in tandem with Glasgow operations

DNV GL has opened a new operations and analytics centre in India for monitoring renewable energy assets.

The new facility, located in Bengaluru, will work in tandem with DNV GL’s existing UK operations control centre in Glasgow, Scotland, to provide 24/7 monitoring.

It will offer digital services, including WindGemini for wind farms and Horizon, a data monitoring platform for integrated wind, solar and energy storage systems.

DNV GL said the new centre builds on the company's existing presence in Bengaluru.

DNV GL Energy director for technology and innovation Lucy Craig said: “With the increasing global penetration of wind and solar energy sources, there is a growing requirement for improved efficiency and optimisation of performance through digitalisation and dynamic control of these renewable assets.

“The new global operations and analytics centre is part of DNV GL’s drive to innovate and develop new digital services for our customers, to support the industry in becoming more efficient and accelerate the transition towards a cleaner energy future.”