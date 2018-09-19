Triton books marine health check

Waves Group has been appointed marine warranty surveyor for Innogy's 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the east coast of England.

The company has started the work, which will last for the duration of construction into 2021.

Waves Group said: “Having completed the marine warranty surveyor contract on the Galloper offshore wind farm earlier in 2018, this contract reinforces the excellent working relationship between Waves Group and Innogy.

“We are proud to be a part of this development as it further underlines our position as leaders within the marine and offshore consultancy industry.”

Innogy owns 59% of Triton Knoll and is managing construction on behalf of partners J-Power (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%).

The wind farm will feature 90 MHI Vestas V164-9.5MW turbines and is expected to be fully operational in 2022.