Ideol's 2MW Floatgen floating wind turbine off the coast of Le Croisic in France has delivered power to the French grid for the first time.

The developer said the milestone means Floatgen, which is installed at the SEM-REV test centre, is now fully operational.

Floatgen comprises a Vestas V80 turbine and floating foundation.

Ideol said a second turbine installed on one its floating foundations will soon be operational off the coast of Japan.