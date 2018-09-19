Enercon greens German cold stores

Enercon is to supply electricity to the German cold stores and logistics companies association (VDKL) power pool from four wind farms in Germany.

The supply contract will deliver power from projects totalling 10.6MW to the association members' production facilities and cold stores.

Enercon said delivery of the power will be organised by its Quadra Energy subsidiary.

VDKL managing director Jan Peilnsteiner said: “With this agreement, the VDKL power pool is expanding its established concept of self-sufficiency, with its own wind energy converters, hydropower plants and combined heat and power plants that have been in operation for a long time, to enable an efficient and sustainable power supply.”

Enercon managing director Hans-Dieter Kettwig said: “We have invested a lot in the development of sustainable marketing solutions in recent years. For us, the project with the VDKL power pool represents the first step into a new business segment that we aim to expand consistently in the future.”