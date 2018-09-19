Virginia 'shows offshore appeal'

BVG report says state could become main hub for the sector on the US east coast

Virginia has the infrastructure and geography to make the US state the main hub for the offshore wind industry off the east coast of the country, according to a new report by BVG Associates.

The report – 'Vision for Virginia Offshore Wind' – calls on the state's lawmakers to develop a “master plan” to deliver 2GW of offshore capacity by 2028 as part of a wider state plan for 5GW of clean power by that year.

The plan should include specific milestones and timelines for the development of the industry, it said.

BVGA advisory director Andy Geissbuehler said: “Our analysis demonstrates that Virginia offers significant advantages and a convincing strategic fit with the offshore wind industry.

“Those advantages will enable Virginian’s to generate long term economic growth from the rapidly developing offshore wind industry along the East Coast, as well as the considerable benefits of developing its own offshore wind projects.”

Virginia offers a skilled workforce, close proximity to market, transportation resources and coastal and grid infrastructure, the report said.

Virginia Sierra Club offshore program director Eileen Woll said: “Virginia's leaders have an immediate opportunity to strengthen the Virginia economy for working families and create safer, healthier communities by tapping into our vast offshore wind resource.

“The ‘Vision for Virginia Offshore Wind’ report should remind every Virginia leader that investing in offshore wind will pay off for Virginia’s economy by creating well-paying jobs and lowering the cost of electricity for homeowners and businesses.

“We have a massive opportunity to build a clean, renewable source of domestic energy that will help to secure a better, safer future for Virginia families. The time to act is now.”