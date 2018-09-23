Nova puts tidal case to G7

Scottish developer to discuss technology with energy ministers at Canada summit

Nova Innovation will today put the case forward for tidal power at a G7 summit in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

The Scottish company will discuss the capturing energy from tides with G7 energy ministers at the meeting on climate change, oceans and clean energy.

The discussion is part of a three-day series of meetings on the theme of ‘working together on climate change, oceans and clean energy’.

Nova is currently working on a three-turbine extension of its 300kW tidal array off Shetland, which consists of three M100 machines affixed to the seabed in the Bluemull Sound.

“Our projects are demonstrating that it is becoming economically viable to generate electricity from the tides,” said Nova chief executive Simon Forrest.

“By providing a supportive policy environment for tidal deployments, the G7 countries can accelerate the transition to clean energy.