Canadians fuel 164MW Spanish sun

Over 481,900 MaxPower modules to be installed at Escatron project

Canadian Solar has won a contract to supply modules totalling 164MW for the 350MW Escatron photovoltaic project in Spain under development by Cobra Group.

Over 481,900 MaxPower modules will be installed at the project, with shipments starting this month. Escatron is due to come online next year.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “We are delighted to partner with COBRA and supply our high-efficiency modules to this mega project in Spain.

“It is good to see market demand has started to rebound in Europe and we look forward to delivering more clean and affordable solar energy to the continent.”

ACS Group, which owns Cobra, won the right to develop Escatron in Spain's renewable energy auction this year.

The company secured 1.55GW of capacity in the auction. All the projects must start delivering power in 2019.