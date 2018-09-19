Canada tidal goes with the flow

Sustainable Marine Energy has deployed its 280kW Plat-I floating tidal device in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on behalf of parent company Black Rock Tidal Power (BRTP).

The trimaran consisting of four Schottel Hydro SIT turbines was installed in the Grand Passage of the Bay of Fundy.

Under the terms of the permit granted to BRTP last week by the Nova Scotia Department of Energy and Mines, the device can be tested until 14 March 2019.

BRTP expects the device to be tested for at least three months between Long Island and Brier Island, Digby County.

The non-grid connected tests aim to demonstrate Plat-I performance in Nova Scotian tidal conditions.

The deployment is seen as vital for future commercial projects in Nova Scotia, including at the nearby FORCE test site.