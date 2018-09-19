UK kit cradles Hornsea 1 TPs

UK outfit Mech-Tool Engineering has completed fabrication of eight transportation cradles for transition pieces at the 1218MW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off east England.

The Darlington company will also be manufacturing 20 suspended internal support structures for the project having been contracted by OSB EEW.

Mech-Tool Engineering managing director Anthony Jones said: “We are extremely pleased of how this project has progressed and MTE has delivered the eight cradles in only a matter of 16 weeks.

“This is true testament to our ability to turn projects around quickly, without compromising on quality.

“We are delighted to be working on a number of orders on this ground-breaking scheme and we have forged excellent relationships with our clients on these.”

Orsted owns 50% of the wind farm, with the other 50% having been acquired by Global Infrastructure Partners in deal expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is due online in 2020.