Site swap on Isle of Wight for Vestas

Danes move out of West Medina Mills to pave way for 'expansion' of offshore business

Danish turbine giant Vestas is relocating a testing facility on the Isle of Wight, off southern England, to make room for “further expansion” of manufacturing for its offshore wind business MHI Vestas.

Vestas is moving the testing activities from West Medina Mills, which is the home of blade manufacturing for its offshore arm, to the nearby St. Cross facility on the island.

Relocation begins this week and some staff will remain at the former location.

“Our facilities on the Isle of Wight are an important part of our global footprint, and the relocation of some of our activities on the island to make way for future offshore wind expansion underlines our long-term commitment to the community and the growth of the UK wind energy sector,” said John Rimmer, Vestas technology UK managing director.

“With Vestas moving their blade, bearing and material testing to St. Cross, we are now considering how MHI Vestas can take full advantage of the West Medina Mills facility for offshore blade production,” added James Luter, MHI Vestas director of blade production.