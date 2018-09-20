K2 conquers Cruz Atcheson

Danish renewables consultants K2 has acquired Portuguese counterpart Cruz Atcheson to mark its entry into the wave, tidal and floating wind sectors.

Founded in 2015, Cruz Atcheson specializes in concept design, due diligence support and project development in all three technologies.

K2 chief executive Henrik Stamer said snapping up the Lisbon outfit added another string to its bow following the recent acquisition of yield analysis specialists Prevailing.

“Together we bolster our offering to the market as an independent and experienced global advisor with leading knowledge in wave and tidal technology, as well as floating foundations for offshore wind,” he added.

Cruz Atcheson co-founder Joao Cruz said: “The synergies between the two companies ensure value creation for our clients, and that we will continue to be at the forefront of sustainable offshore energy solutions.”

K2 said Cruz Atcheson’s Lisbon team would be “fully integrated” into K2’s organization.