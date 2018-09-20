Greencoat hit by low wind

Output from five wind farms in Ireland 9% below budget in 1H 2018

Output from wind farms owned by Greencoat Renewables was 9% below budget in the first half of 2018 due to low wind speeds in May and June.

The five projects in Ireland, which have total capacity of 193.8MW, generated 195.3 gigawatt-hours of electricity from January to the end of June.

Company market capitalisation at the end of the period stood at €291.6m.

Greencoat Renewables has entered into an agreement to acquire four wind farms from Coilte that will bring the total capacity of its assets to 299MW.

The company added that the Irish wind market remains a “very attractive jurisdiction with a stable and supportive regulatory regime”.