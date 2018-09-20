US duo fashion iJacket

Chet Morrison Contractors and iSIMS say new design could cut costs by 30%

US fabricator Chet Morrison Contractors and compatriot outfit iSIMS have partnered to develop a new jacket foundation design for the offshore wind industry called iJacket.

The partners said the new design will reduce costs, materials and labour by up to 30% compared with traditional jackets.

Chet Morrison vice president of business development Greg Detiveaux said: “The modular nature of the iJacket dramatically reduces time and energy spent fabricating and makes available a wider choice of fabrication locations.

“Its lower weight and reduced footprint makes transport and offshore assembly quicker and more economical than ever before, with its shape and design allowing for more optimised cargo arrangement and less barge transportation cost.”

He added that the iJacket is fully accessible by remote operated and autonomous underwater vehicles removing the need for divers to inspect structures.

Chet Morrison said that DNV GL has given iSIMS an 'Approval in Principle' for the iJacket design method.