EIB loans supporting 21 wind farms in Spain and offshore wind terminal in Brest

The European Investment Bank has approved loans of over €1bn for green energy projects.

EIB said the €1.2bn finance will support 21 wind farms in Spain, as well as solar and other renewable energy projects in the country.

Money will also go to help develop a terminal at the Port of Brest dedicated to the construction of offshore wind farms.

Industrial energy efficiency schemes in Uzbekistan are also backed by a share of the funding.