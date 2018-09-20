Brookfield cleared for take-off at Polquhairn

Canadian company Brookfield has secured planning permission on appeal for the nine-turbine Polquhairn wind farm in south-west Scotland.

Holyrood officials overturned local authority rejection of the 22.5MW project, which had been based on potential aviation impacts.

Polquhairn will be located near Sinclairston in East Ayrshire and is based on turbines of up to 100 metres.

The original plan was filed in 2014 and was rejected in 2017.

A radar mitigation deal was subsequently agreed with Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

Brookfield has a large portfolio of wind farms in Scotland, including one Contracts for Difference winner and a range of what are expected to be post-subsidy projects.