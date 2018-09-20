Avangrid date for Vestas in Illinois

Order for 3.6MW V136 machines totalling 144MW for the Otter Creek wind farm

Vestas has won a turbine order totalling 144MW from Avangrid Renewables for the 158MW Otter Creek wind farm in Illinois.

The order is for 3.6MW V136MW machines, with the remaining 14MW covered by an earlier deal.

Delivery will start in the second quarter of 2019 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of that year.

The contract includes supply and commissioning, as well as a multi-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Avangrid Renewables vice president of projects David Carroll said: “The proven technology of Vestas wind turbines makes for a great fit as we start to mobilise construction at our newest Illinois wind farm.

“Capitalizing on their advanced platform enables us to deliver a competitive project that brings substantial long-term economic benefits to Allen and Otter Creek townships in LaSalle County.”

Vestas US and Canada sales and service division president Chris Brown said: “We’re pleased to build on our portfolio with Avangrid Renewables, and expand the 4MW platform footprint throughout the US.

“The production, transportation, and construction of these turbines will support substantial numbers of jobs and stimulate millions of dollars of spending across a thriving American supply chain, while the long-term operations of the project will deliver clean, low-cost energy to the community, and generate millions of dollars in tax revenue and land lease payments.”