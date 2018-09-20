EA2 and EA1 North open extra door

ScottishPower Renewables is adding an extra consultation phase for the 900MW East Anglia 2 and 800MW East Anglia 1 North offshore wind farms off the east coast of England.

The additional consultation stage – called Phase 3.5 – will cover a potential new location for the onshore substations on land that is part of the Sizewell nuclear development, owned by EDF Energy.

SPR said the land, known as Broom Covert, is also planned to be used as a site to translocate protected wildlife in preparation for the Sizewell C development.

Broom Covert, which is situated within Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, would be an alternative location for the substations to the Grove Wood site north of Friston.

SPR added that the new proposal follows dialogue with EDF Energy, local communities, Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Coastal District Council.

Consultation will start on 29 September and run until 29 October.

SPR development director David Walker said: “Our initial feedback from local authorities and from EDF Energy advised that the Sizewell Estate was not available for our project to utilise, due to its location within the AONB and future developments already planned to support Sizewell C.

“However, recent requests from local authorities have indicated that SPR should explore this land further, and we have continued our positive engagement with EDF Energy to see if the land could be made available.

“We are committed to exploring all options fully, and this additional stage of consultation will focus specifically on the Broom Covert site.

“We would like as many people as possible to provide their feedback on this additional stage of consultation. Residents will be able to come along to public council meetings we are attending, or view the plans on our website or at libraries and public buildings across Suffolk.”

SPR will hold four public meetings during the consultation. The first will be at the Sizewell Sports and Social Club in Leiston from 7.30pm on 9 October, followed by the second a day later at the same time at Friston village hall.

The third meeting will take place on 12 October from 6.30pm at Knodishall village hall, with the last event at Thorpeness Country Club on 15 October, also from 6.30pm.