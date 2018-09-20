Arkona to power Engie take-off

Four-year deal for all the electricity from the 385MW project

Engie has agreed a four-year deal to buy all the electricity generated by the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

A total of 1.5 terrawatt-hours a year of electricity is expected to be generated when Arkona is fully commissioned next year.

Engie said that under the terms of the deal it will market the electricity on the German day-ahead and intra-day market for four years. It will also manage various unspecified market-related risks for Arkona.

GeoSea jack-up A2Sea Sea Challenger is currently installing the 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW turbines at the project, which is jointly owned by Eon and Equinor (formerly Statoil).