Enel takes shine to Spanish solar

Enel Green Power Espana has started building the Totana solar farm in Spain.

The 84.7MW project is located in the Murcia region of the country and is scheduled to come online in the third quarter of 2019.

It will consist of about 248,000 modules and will generate approximately 150 gigawatt-hours a year of electricity. Enel is investing €59m in the facility.

Enel said the facility will be the first time it uses collaborative automation systems and robotics to support construction.

Totana is the first of the seven solar projects totalling 339MW awarded to Enel Green Power Espana in the Spanish government's third renewable tender in July 2017.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “With the Totana solar PV project, the group confirms its commitment to further strengthening Spain’s generation mix, bringing the country closer to its renewable goals.

“Our operations in Spain have allowed us to establish a significant presence in this important and competitive market, where we will continue to deploy our sustainable leadership.”