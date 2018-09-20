DP Energy hits Canada tidal jackpot

Irish renewables developer DP Energy has been granted nearly C$30m by the Canadian federal government to build a 9MW tidal project in Nova Scotia.

The company will build five 1.5MW Mk1 Andritz Hydro turbines and a single SR2-2000 Scotrenewables floating turbine across two berths at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre for Energy in the Bay of Fundy by the end of 2020.

DP project vehicle Halagonia Tidal Energy will benefit from a 15-year feed-in tariff for 9MW at C$530 per megawatt-hour for the scheme, which has a total cost of C$117m.

Natural Resources Canada said the project will create approximately 120 jobs.

“This investment will support a low-carbon future while encouraging businesses to innovate, grow and create well-paying, long-term jobs for Canadians in an emerging sector,” said Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi.

DP Energy chief executive Simon De Pietro added: “This investment and the support of both the government of Canada and province of Nova Scotia are welcomed and will help both deliver the technology in a challenging environment and support the development of a new industry.”