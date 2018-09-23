Greencoat seduced by Knocknalour allure

Irish investor shells out €10.9m for four turbine Irish wind farm

Irish investor Greencoat Renewables has acquired the four-turbine Knocknalour wind farm in County Wexford for €10.9m.

Enercon E-70 units feature at the 9.2MW site, which was commissioned in 2013 and has contracted revenues under national support scheme Refit.

Knocknalour will bring the investor’s total capacity to over 300MW, which includes the Kill Hill project in County Tipperary (pictured).

The German turbine manufacturer will continue to manage the site’s operations and maintenance under the deal.

Funding for the acquisition was provided by Greencoat’s €250m credit facility.

The deal comes on the back of Greencoat’s entering into an agreement to acquire four wind farms from Coilte.

The company added that the Irish wind market remains a “very attractive jurisdiction with a stable and supportive regulatory regime”.