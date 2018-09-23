Orsted provides UK mettle

Danes supplying clean power to AMG Superalloys facilities in England and Wales

Orsted is to supply AMG Superalloys production facilities in the UK with electricity from renewable sources under a multi-year agreement starting next month.

The contract covers all the power requirements from the plants which are located in England and Wales, AMG said.

The company is based in Rotherham in England and supplies specialty metals, alloys and materials to the aluminium, steel, superalloy, hard-facing, welding and glass industries.

It manufacturers chromium metal, ferrotitanium, ferroniobium, nickel, niobium, aluminium powders and cerium oxide-based glass polishing powders.