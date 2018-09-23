Nordex gear shift takes Liftra lift

Nordex Group has used a Liftra LT1000 self-hoisting crane for the first time to replace a gearbox on one of its turbines.

The crane was used on a N90/2500 machine at the Midtfjellet wind complex in Norway.

Nordex said: “The application of the latest technology from Liftra for changing major components does not only reduce mobilisation costs and administrative effort significantly but provides also a high flexibility.”

The LT1000 is suitable for remote locations that are difficult for mobile or crawler cranes to reach, the company added.

Work can also be carried out in wind speeds of up to 18 metres a second.