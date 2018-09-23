Senvion sorts Borkum 2.2 storage

Senvion has signed an agreement with Buss Group's Orange Blue Terminal in Eemshaven to handle turbine components for a Trianel offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Buss will cover planning, transport and interim storage at the terminal (pictured), as well as pre-assembly and 'just-in-time' delivery of the components to the quayside for load-out to the 200MW Borkum West 2.2 project.

Planning should be completed before the end of the year, the company said. From spring 2019, components for the 32 Senvion 6.3MW machines will start arriving at the terminal.

Buss said 80,000 square metres of the 250,000 square metre terminal will be used for storage, handling and pre-assembly.

Borkum West 2.2 is expected to be operational by autumn 2019.