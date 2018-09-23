Arise offloads 45MW in Sweden

Swedish developer Arise is selling the 45MW Brocklingeberget wind farm to Swiss asset manager Re:cap Global Investors.

Arise will manage construction, which will start immediately, and the project once it is operational for Re:cap.

Brocklingeberget will feature 11 Siemens Gamesa DD142 4.1MW turbines. It is slated to come online in late 2019.

Arise said the sale will boost its earning by Skr70m (€6.8m) in 2018 and 2019.

Arise chief executive Daniel Johansson said: “We are delighted to partner with our new customer, Re:cap Global Investors, and realise the Brocklingeberget project.

“This is a transaction fully in line with our strategy to create value from development, construction and asset management services.

“We look forward to exploit more opportunities with Re:cap Global Investors in the future and are very happy to construct and manage their first investment in Sweden.”