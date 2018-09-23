SSE and Fluor submit Seagreen 'on steroids'

SSE and Fluor have submitted an application to the Scottish government for the Seagreen Alpha and Bravo offshore wind farms that includes a reduction in the number of turbines to a maximum of 120 from 150 previously.

The developers also confirmed that they are targeting total capacity of up to 1.5GW for the overall project, an increase from 1050MW previously planned.

Turbines would have a maximum tip height of 280 metres above the lowest astronomical tide and have rotor diameters of up to 220 metres instead of 167 metres in an earlier proposal.

The Alpha and Bravo sites will now have a maximum of 70 turbines each, down from 75 previously.

“This application takes advantage of the developments in wind turbine technology since the project received its original consent back in 2014, with the proposal of fewer, larger, higher capacity wind turbines and the inclusion of monopiles as a foundation option,“ Seagreen said.