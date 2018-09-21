Five star awards for Ampelmann

Dutch walk-to-walk specialist Ampelmann has won five new contracts to install gangways on vessels operating in the North Sea on offshore wind farms.

The contracts are for two A-type systems and three E-type systems and were secured by the company's new office in Hamburg, Germany.

One of the deals is with Norwegian outfit Eidesvik for an E-type system for the Viking Neptun vessel for work on the 396MW Merkur offshore wind farm off Germany.

Ampelmann has also expanded its team in Hamburg in response to increasing demand, with the appointment of Caspar Blum as business development manager.

Ampelmann business development manager offshore wind Tim Borner said: “It is great to have Caspar onboard, especially at a time when demand for our solutions and services in the industry is growing.

“We look forward to further increasing our footprint in the renewables sector and the new addition to our team ensures that we can keep delivering the quality our clients expect.”