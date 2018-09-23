Sif brings home help to Taiwan

Dutch engineering consultancy IX Wind will support compatriot fabricator Sif on the development of foundations for the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

Sif chief commercial officer Michel Kurstjens said: “To support our local presence in Taiwan and to liaise with our partner Century Steel, we are pleased to work with IX Wind.

“It will ensure swift and short communication lines between all local stakeholders, our manager new markets Peter Coppens based in the Netherlands and our local partner Century Steel.”

IX Wind director and owner Eric Kamphues said: “We are very pleased with this cooperation. Sif has a proven track record of being a very reliable business partner and in a constantly changing and growing business like offshore wind, reliability is key for any successful project.”