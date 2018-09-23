Pfisterer sharpens offshore focus

All sector's activities to be bundled under one new business unit

German outfit Pfisterer is to bundle all its offshore wind sector activities into a specialist unit.

The offshore team will be headed by Peter Muller within the company's Power Transmission Solutions Cable business segment.

Muller said: “So far we have focused mainly on the European market, but in the future we also want to become increasingly active on other continents. We are already in initial negotiations in Taiwan and in the US.”

Pfisterer added that it is working on the development of a compact HV connection system up to 72.5kV.

The new system will have a dry plug-in design, be water-proof, UV-resistant, submersible, touch-proof and maintenance-free, the company said.

“Our new plug is a good 30% smaller and 35% lighter than its predecessor and is in no way inferior to it,” said Muller.