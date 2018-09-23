Ofgem to tender 2.5GW of offshore grid assets

Ofgem is to kick off tendering for control of transmission assets across three under-construction UK offshore wind farms in October.

The UK regulator will launch Tender Round Six on 29 October having determined the projects involved meet the necessary criteria.

The latest OFTO process will cover the SSE-led 588MW Beatrice off northern Scotland, Orsted's 1218MW Hornsea 1 off Yorkshire and ScottishPower's 714MW East Anglia 1 off the east of England.

OFTOs take control of export infrastructure and operate it independently of the wind farm owner.

The indicative value of the assets is determined by Ofgem at the start of the process.