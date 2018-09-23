TenneT export call for Hollandse Kust

Onshore, offshore cabling will link Noord and West Alpha platforms to shore

Dutch grid operator TenneT has issued a prequalification call for the supply and installation of export cables for the Hollandse Kust Noord and Hollandse Kust West Alpha offshore wind platforms in the North Sea.

The scope includes twin 35km-long 220kV export cables from the 700MW Hollandse Kust Noord platform and two 2.5km 220kV onshore lines.

The Hollandse Kust West Alpha platform will utilise two 70km long export cables with 2.5km onshore wire.

TenneT will invite potential suppliers to submit bids in first quarter 2019 and is due to award the contract by March 2020.

Installation of the sea cables for the Hollandse Kust Noord platform is due to start in 2022 with completion the following year.

Export cable work for the Hollandse Kust West Alpha platform is due to start in 2023 and finished the year after.