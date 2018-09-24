Renewables drive down Scots emissions

More work needed to cut GHGs in other sectors, such as transport, says Climate Committee

Scotland continues to outperform the rest of the UK in cutting greenhouse gas emissions, particularly in the energy sector, but is lagging in other areas, according to a new report from the Committee on Climate Change.

Scottish GHG emissions are now 49% below 1990 levels and the country is on course to beat its 2020 target of at least a 56% reduction, the report said.

It added that decarbonisation of the power sector and reductions from waste had helped to drive down carbon discharges.

But the country's goal to reduce emissions from 80% to 90% by 2050 will only be achieved with more progress in other sectors, such as transport, agriculture, forestry and land use, CCC said.

The committee added that low-carbon heat, transport, agriculture and forestry sector policies need to improve in order to hit 2032 emissions targets.

It called for more policy clarity to meet new targets across these sectors.

Scottish Renewables senior policy manager Fabrice Leveque said: "It’s great to hear that Scotland continues to lead the rest of the UK in cutting harmful carbon emissions, thanks in large part to our renewable electricity sector.



"However, we agree with the Committee’s view that more clarity is needed from the Scottish government on how it will accelerate the integration of both cleaner heating in rural areas and large-scale heat networks in cities.



"Scotland’s low-carbon heating sector faces an uncertain future and we urge the Scottish and UK governments to work together to find a solution.



"Similarly, to ensure that the great strides made in decarbonising electricity generation to date are maintained and continue into the future, government policies must be joined up across departments and aligned with carbon targets."