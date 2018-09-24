Arkona delivers first power

Eon and Equinor have delivered electricity to the German grid for the first time from the 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

Equinor head of new energy development and chairman of the Arkona steering committee Pal Coldevin said: “First power in the Arkona wind project represents a milestone in the market of renewable energy and we are proud to participate together with Eon and the transmission system operator 50Hertz.”

Eon Climate & Renewables chief operating office Sven Utermohlen said: “It only took one year from the first monopile installation to the first electricity feed-in. Rarely before has a project been built so straightforwardly.

“This is a great achievement on the part of our team and all our project partners and at the same time an important step towards further optimization of offshore wind projects.”

GeoSea jack-up A2Sea Sea Challenger has installed 44 of the 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.45MW turbines at the project, Equinor said.

Equinor was formerly known as Statoil.