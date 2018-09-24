CWind on cable hotline for Vattenfall

CWind has signed a five-year framework agreement with Vattenfall for cable repairs across the developer's European offshore wind farm portfolio.

The framework covers emergency repair, fault-finding and diving operations, CWind said.

The Global Marine-owned company will handle repairs from its offshore service hub at the Northumberland Port of Blyth.

Cable-lay barge ASV Pioneer (pictured) will carry out the majority of works and has been pre-mobilised to hold a stock of universal power joints for tackling repairs.

CWind director of power cables Andrew Llyod said the pre-mobilized vessel will help reduce the time needed to complete a repair job from the current industry-average of 100 days.

"We are able to respond rapidly to incidents and reduce operational downtime by up to 60%, potentially improving repair speeds to just 40 days," he said.

Vattenfall marine projects operations manager Kerstin Wessel said: "CWind will play an important and critical role in ensuring that we are prepared and able to respond quickly to power cable faults offshore should they arise."