Prysmian wraps up Wikinger wires

Italian outfit Prysmian Group has commissioned the array cable system for Iberdrola's 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The cables were produced at the company's Drammen facility in Norway and Prysmian also project managed the installation of the wires.

Prysmian Group project manager David Rayner said: “This important project marks a further significant milestone for the group, being one of the first large category offshore wind farms where the group has been responsible for the full inter-array 'turnkey' supply and installation contract.

“As a one-stop-shop service provider, Prysmian has been responsible for the design, manufacture, installation, burial, termination and testing of a total of 81km of 33kV submarine cables in various cross-sections to connect 70 (Adwen) 5MW wind turbines with the offshore substation within the 350MW wind farm.”