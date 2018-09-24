Shell seals Eon service in Texas

Shell Wind Energy subsidiary Brazos Wind Ventures has awarded Eon a maintenance contract for the 160MW Brazos wind farm near Fluvanna in Texas.

Eon will coordinate with Brazos daily to provide scheduled maintenance and trouble-shooting for the project, which features 160 Mitsubishi MWT 1000-A turbines that have been operational since 2003.

Eon North America executive John Franklin said: “Shell is a responsible and experienced owner of wind farms with which Eon is excited to forge a collaborative working relationship.

“There is a new trend emerging with owners looking to actively manage their wind farms and still engage qualified contractors to help them meet their goals.

“This is a new approach where the owner and contractor work collaboratively regarding site maintenance. We expect to see other owners follow Shell’s lead in exploring this approach.

“As an owner ourselves, we understand how important it is to control costs and maintain production. We are confident this partnership will help Brazos accomplish both.”