Octopus attracts Korean cash

£107m partnership will be used to buy 15 solar farms in the UK

Renewables investor Octopus is partnering with Korea Investment & Securities to buy 15 UK solar farms for £107m.

The partners have set up the Renewable Energy Income Partnership II vehicle as part of Octopus’ institutional investment strategy.

Korea Investment & Securities underwrote the £107m equity, which it provided, and debt, which will be acquired by three Korean insurance companies – Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, KB Insurance and Hyundai Marine & Fire Insurance.

Octopus director of energy investments Alex Brierley said: “Renewable Energy infrastructure is an increasingly attractive asset class for institutional investors looking for real assets that offer returns over the long-term.



“We look forward to working with our new partners, a selection of the largest investors in Asia, and originating further renewable energy investment opportunities for them.”

The investment brings Octopus' total assets under management of institutional funds to £2.3bn.