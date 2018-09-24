Danes support EA1 substation

Danish company World Marine Offshore has signed a contract with Navantia Shipyards to provide onshore and offshore logistics services during commissioning of the offshore substation for the 714MW East Anglia 1 wind farm off the east coast of England.

World Marine Offshore is providing jack-up accommodation vessel, support vessels and helicopter services.

The offshore scope of the contract also covers anti-scour protection and a pre-installation survey, as well as installing seaweed mats around the legs of the jack-up.

World Marine Offshore said it has set up a base at the port of Lowestoft that includes offices and warehouses to support the company's client and sub-contractors.

World Marine Offshore chief executive Lars Zohner said: “The contract for integrated logistics services for East Anglia 1 is a milestone for the WMO group of companies, and we are all proud of being part of this offshore renewables project.”

The offshore substation topside was installed on a jacket foundation at the project site at the end of August. Navantia built both the structures.