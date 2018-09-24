Siemens Gamesa hires Rentel chopper squad

NHV Group is to provide Siemens Gamesa with helicopter services to support the 309MW Rentel offshore wind farm off the coast of Belgium.

Operations will start next month with flights of the H145T2 Airbus helicopter departing NHV’s base in Ostend to Rentel 40km offshore.

Siemens Gamesa managing director in Belgium An Stroobandt said: “NHV has a proven history with Siemens Gamesa and in Belgium. I’m confident that our joint commitment to deliver safe, reliable, and cost-efficient helicopter operations will allow us to serve our customer well.”

NHV base manager Bram De Backer said: “We are delighted that Siemens Gamesa have selected NHV as their partner for this prestigious project.

“This Rentel contract will further strengthen the strong working relationship there already was between our both parties. Thanks to our continued investments in fleet, equipment and training, NHV has the skills and experience to provide Siemens Gamesa with safe and reliable helicopter operations.”