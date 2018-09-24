Jan De Nul delivers Wikinger lift

Jan De Nul Group has completed installation of a new 83-tonne crane on the offshore substation for Iberdrola's 350MW Wikinger offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The job was the first for the company's recently acquired Taillevent vessel.

Jan De Nul Group offshore renewables manager Peter De Pooter said: “In the past decade, we invested a lot in staff and equipment for our offshore activities.

“More specifically for the installation of offshore wind farms, we acquired two specialised offshore installation vessels: the Vole au vent in 2015 and the Taillevent this summer.”

“Meanwhile more expansion plans are being developed within our new-building department. These investments are key for Jan De Nul Group’s growth.”